Haiti’s capital has become a ‘real hell,’ says bishop

July 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Haitian bishop told the Vatican newspaper that the nation’s capital, Port-au-Prince, has become a “real hell.”

Bishop Quesnel Alphonse, SMM, of Fort-Liberté said that criminal gangs “control up to 80% of the capital, often blocking access to the most important Haitian fuel storage terminal, in some cases even scaring away the police.”

Bishop Alphonse called upon the nation’s Transitional Presidential Council to assert control over the nation and to hold criminals accountable, rather than offering amnesty.

“In such conditions apostolic work becomes increasingly difficult,” he said, as he discussed the recent looting of a major seminary, the need to close a Catholic school to protect the children from gunfire, and the “huge ransoms” that some communities have paid to secure the release of kidnapped priests and religious.

