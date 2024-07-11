Catholic World News

Spanish bishops clash with government over abuse victims’ financial compensation plan

July 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The Spanish Episcopal Conference has announced a Comprehensive Reparation Plan for Victims of Abuse.

The plan is “a subsidiary plan when the legal avenue has already been exhausted,” said Archbishop Luis Argüello of Valladolid, president of the bishops’ conference. “When the legal avenues have been closed for the victims,” he said, the Church “wants to keep the door open to listen to any victim and respond.”

Officials of Spain’s Socialist government decried the plan as inadequate— as did a victims’ group.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!