Catholic World News

Pope urges ban on ‘lethal autonomous weapons’

July 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a conference on “AI Ethics for Peace,” Pope Francis said that “it is urgent to reconsider the development and use of devices like the so-called ‘lethal autonomous weapons’ and ultimately ban their use.”

On the broader question of artificial intelligence, the Pontiff said that “we should be very clear that decision-making, even when we are confronted with its sometimes dramatic and urgent aspects, must always be left to the human person.”

Pope Francis remarked on the “great symbolic importance” of the fact that the conference was held in Hiroshima,

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!