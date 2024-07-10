Catholic World News

USCCB welcomes release of working document for October Synod session

July 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has welcomed the release of the instrumentum laboris, or working document, for the October session of the Synod of Bishops (CWN coverage).

“The instrumentum laboris presents the delegates and the People of God with the occasion to reflect deeply upon the grace of our relationship to God, the Most Holy Trinity, and to one another as incorporated into Trinitarian life in Christ by the Spirit,” said Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas, the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Doctrine.

“These relations are practically lived out in our local communities and in the universal Church and are at the service of the mission,” he continued. “The quality of our relations, rooted in charity, their theological and practical shape at all levels, are at the heart of synodal discernment and renewal in the Church.”

“I encourage everyone to read and discern this document within your community in conversation with the insights and fruits of earlier local, national, and continental synodal consultations,” he added.

