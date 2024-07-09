Catholic World News

GOP drops right to life plank from party platform

July 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Republican Party’s platform committee has voted to drop an explicit reference to the right to life from the party’s 2024 platform.

Whereas the previous GOP platform had affirmed a “fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed,” the new platform says only that the 14th Amendment guarantees that “no person can be denied life or liberty without due process.” The platform also gives Republican support to contraception and in vitro fertilization.

The Trump campaign welcomed the changes, saying that the platform now reflects Donald Trump’s vision “in a way that is concise and digestible for every voter.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!