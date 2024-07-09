Catholic World News

Papal tribute to St. Rosalia, ‘woman of hope’

July 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message, dated June 29 and made public on July 8, to mark the fourth centenary of the discovery of the relics of St. Rosalia (1130-1166), patroness of Palermo, Sicily.

You “are the spiritual heirs who must translate her witness of faith and charity towards your neighbor into an evangelical style of life,” the Pope wrote in his message to Archbishop Corrado Lorefice of Palermo.

The Pope continued, “With Rosalia, woman of hope, I therefore urge you: Church of Palermo, rise up! Be a beacon of new hope, be a living community that, regenerated by the blood of the martyrs, bears true and luminous witness to Christ our Savior.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!