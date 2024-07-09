Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman speaks of ‘urgent need’ to promote refugees’ dignity

July 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent statement, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration spoke of the “urgent need to promote the dignity and rights of refugees, as well as the positive contributions they make to our communities.”

“As Catholics, we are called by the Gospel and Church teaching to embrace our brothers and sisters fleeing for their lives, offering them compassion, support, and solidarity,” said Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas. “May this work of welcome continue to inspire within us a deeper awareness of our own journey toward everlasting life.”

