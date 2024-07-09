Catholic World News

Be bearers of hope, use social media wisely, Pope advises Romanian youth

July 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a Romanian-language letter to young people in the Diocese of Iași, one of Romania’s six Latin-rite dioceses.

The Pontiff advised the young people to “be bearers of hope and builders of bridges, using every tool at your disposal to sow goodness and love in the world.”

Warning the youth against entrapment in a virtual world, he added, “Go out into the world, meet people, listen to their stories, look into the eyes of your brothers and sisters. True wealth lies in the human relationships lived daily, in direct and sincere contact.”

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, attended a diocesan youth conference in Iași in May. He conveyed a letter from the youth to the Pope; the papal letter was the Pope’s reply.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

