Vatican approval for ‘Mystical Rose’ devotion

July 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has given approval to the “Mary Mystical Rose” devotion, based on messages that an Italian woman, Pierina Gilli, says she received from the Virgin Mary in messages between 1947 and 1966.

The DDF statement—issued in accordance with new Vatican rules for the handling of reported apparitions—notes that the writings of Pierina Gilli show deep faith, humility, and trust in the Virgin’s power of intercession. The statement confirms that nothing in those writings contradicts Catholic teaching, although some passages may require clarification.

