Cardinal Ruini, 93, in intensive care after heart attack

July 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Camillo Ruini, the retired vicar of the Rome diocese, was rushed to Gemelli Hospitall in Rome on July 6 after suffering a heart attack, and was reported as in intensive care.

Cardinal Ruini, who is 93 years old, had been president of the Italian bishops’ conference from 1991 to 2007, and one of the most influential prelates in the Church.

