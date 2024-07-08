Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper rues migrant deaths in Mauritanian boat capsize

July 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Another tragic route to Europe,” L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its July 5 edition to the capsize of a fishing boat off the coast of Mauritania that left at least 89 migrants and refugees dead.

“A fishing boat capsizes at sea and sinks, almost 90 migrants dramatically lose their lives,” the Vatican newspaper reported. “It is a tragic script that repeats itself, this time not in that Mediterranean ‘graveyard’ of lives and hopes of which too often on these pages—and echoing the Pope’s words—we have given an account, but in the Atlantic, along the coast of Mauritania.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

