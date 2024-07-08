Catholic World News

Expand legal migration to combat human trafficking, Holy See urges

July 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Deploring indifference to slavery and human trafficking, the Holy See delegation to a UN Human Rights Council meeting urged governments to expand legal migration.

“The Holy See urges States to strive to make the roads and seas safer for migrants, refugees, and victims of trafficking,” the delegation stated, “through criminalization of trafficking networks, indicating safer routes, expanding regular migration channels and promoting a common and co-responsible approach to governance of migration flows.”

