Vatican publishes ‘lexicon’ on end-of-life issues

July 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy for Life has published an 88-page, Italian-language “little lexicon” on end-of-life issues.

“While there is nothing new, per se, in the booklet, it provides a concise, faith-based explanation of end-of-life issues in the context of current laws, trends and ‘secular’ attitudes,” Catholic News Service reported. “For example, concerning euthanasia, the booklet warns its legalization could lead to a multitude of dangers beyond the intentional violation of human life.”

