Nearly 80% of Gaza’s residents have been displaced, Vatican newspaper emphasizes

July 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Gaza: Escape through the rubble,” the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its July 3 edition to the displacement of civilians in Gaza by the Israeli military.

The newspaper emphasized that “80% of Gaza’s inhabitants, around 1.9 million people, are displaced.”

Citing a statement by Sigrid Kaag, UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, L’Osservatore Romano also reported that “up to 250,000 people are affected by the Israeli order requiring civilians to leave the eastern neighborhoods of the second largest city in the Strip.”

