Catholic World News

World Council of Churches announces major ecumenical gathering for 2025

July 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on World Council of Churches

CWN Editor's Note: The World Council of Churches, to which over 300 Protestant and Orthodox communities belong, has announced that it will commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea in 2025 by holding its 6th Faith and Order Conference. The conference’s theme is “Where now for visible unity?”

The Coptic Orthodox Church will host the conference near Alexandria, Egypt. Previous Faith and Order conferences were held in 1927 and 1937 (before the formation of the World Council of Churches) and in 1952, 1963, and 1993.

“There are compelling reasons to bring the churches together for a world conference in our times,” the World Council of Churches stated. “A world of climate catastrophe, pandemic, war, and economic concern requires a fresh engagement of the churches with one another on the core issues of faith, unity, and mission that both unite and continue to divide them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!