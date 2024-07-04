Catholic World News

Haitian priest kidnapped, freed

July 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An armed gang attacked the city of Gressier, Haiti, killing 20 people and kidnapping Father Emmanuel Saintéliat, a parish priest.

The gang members then released the priest.

The Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince denounced the attack on the city and the abduction of the priest and called on the nation’s government to “take action to put an end to this reality of violence and reestablish the right to life in the country.”

