Catholic World News

4 US archdioceses celebrate biggest ordination classes in years

July 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Catholic Standard

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington recently ordained 16 men to the priesthood—the Archdiocese of Washington’s largest ordination class since 1960.

“Other US archdioceses have seen record ordination classes this spring, including the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis with 13 new priests, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles with 11, and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee with nine,” according to the Catholic Standard, Washington’s archdiocesan newspaper.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!