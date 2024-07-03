Catholic World News

Lourdes bishop says Rupnik art will no longer be illumined

July 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jean-Marc Micas of Tarbes and Lourdes, France, said that Father Marco Ivan Rupnik’s artwork at the famed Marian shrine will no longer be illumined in the evening as a “first step.”

“My role is to ensure that the Sanctuary welcomes everyone, and especially those who suffer, among them, victims of abuse and sexual assault, children and adults,” he said. “My personal opinion is that it would be preferable to remove these mosaics.”

“They will one day need to be removed,” he added—but he has “decided not to remove them immediately, given the passions and violence the subject incites,” and there is “real opposition from some” to the removal. (The prelate did not specify who the “some” are.)

