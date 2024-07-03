Catholic World News

Texas judge bars attorney general from shutting down Catholic migrant ministry

July 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on El Paso Times

CWN Editor's Note: A Texas judge has ruled that the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, is not permitted to shut down Annunciation House, a Catholic ministry to migrants.

Describing Paxton’s actions as “outrageous and intolerable,” Judge Francisco Dominguez ruled that the attorney general violated the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act “by substantially burdening Annunciation House’s free exercise of religion.” The judge also said that Paxton “failed to establish probable grounds” that Annunciation House broke any criminal laws.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!