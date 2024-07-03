Catholic World News

Uptick in priestly ordinations in France

July 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The number of priestly ordinations in France has risen from 88 in 2023 to 105 in 2024—but is still lower than the 122 ordained in 2022.

According to a report issued by the Bishops’ Conference of France, 73 of the 105 men ordained in 2024 are diocesan priests, 38 are priests of religious orders or societies of apostolic life, and four belong to Ecclesia Dei institutes that celebrate the sacred liturgy in the extraordinary form.

The majority of France’s 99 dioceses had no ordinations. The dioceses with the most ordinations are Fréjus-Toulon (nine), Paris (six), and Strasbourg (four).

The religious communities with the largest number of ordinations are the Community of St. Martin (nine) and the Jesuits (six).

