Foundation donates $150M to Indiana diocese’s Catholic schools

July 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation has announced a ten-year, $150-million gift to a fund that will benefit Catholic schools in the Diocese of Gary, Indiana.

The diocese, which has nearly 6,000 students enrolled in its 20 Catholic schools, described the donation as the “largest single investment in preK-12 Catholic education in history.”

