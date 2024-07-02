Catholic World News

Southern Lebanon is ‘in a state of war,’ archbishop warns

July 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Southern Lebanon is “in a state of war,” overshadowed by the conflict in Gaza, Maronite Archbishop Charbel Abdallah told Aid to the Church in Need.

The Associated Press reported that the “low-level conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has displaced tens of thousands on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border.”

Bombing, the prelate said, has destroyed fields and fruit trees in ten parishes, depriving farmers of their livelihood. The villages of Aalma ech Chaab and Qaouzah, he added, are “nearly empty, because they lie entirely in the area of the air strikes; a large number of houses there have been completely destroyed.”

Despite the danger of bombing, Archbishop Abdallah has visited at least one affected parish weekly. “We try to keep the spiritual life of the parishes going by celebrating all the usual festivals: the festivals of the liturgical year, the festivals of patron saints, and First Communion,” he said.

