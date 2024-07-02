Catholic World News

63-year-old German missionary bishop resigns

July 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Reinhold Nann, 63, who has led the Territorial Prelature of Caravelí, Peru, since 2017.

In a statement on his blog, Bishop Nann said he was suffering from stress and high blood pressure brought on by his multiple roles, including president of Caritas Peru and member of the Episcopal Commission for the Protection of Minors, as well as declining physical and mental health “since the time of Covid.”

Despite his membership in the Episcopal Commission for the Protection of Minors, Bishop Nann accepted a priest accused of sexual abuse elsewhere for ministry in his prelature, according to a 2020 report. The priest, according to the prelature, had been cleared by a Vatican investigation, but was still under civil investigation.

In 2020, Bishop Nann also offered strong public criticism of Archbishop Georg Gänswein, a seminary classmate. That same year, Bishop Nann permitted telephone confessions until a Vatican intervention led him to declare his permission null and void.

Bishop Nann said that he would return to Germany and spend time in prayer and reflection at his parents’ home and at a retreat house. He asked forgiveness for his “impatience and impetuosity,” which have “probably caused some damage.”

