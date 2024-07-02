Catholic World News

Nebraska priest to represent Holy See in Vienna

July 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Msgr. Richard Gyhra, a priest of the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska, as the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to United Nations Office and Specialized Agencies in Vienna.

Msgr. Gyhra will represent the Holy See at the UN Industrial Development Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty Organization, and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Ordained to the priesthood in 1999, Msgr. Gyhra was earning a doctorate in theology in Rome when—to his surprise—he was asked to enter the diplomatic service of the Holy See. He was serving as counselor in the nunciature in Tanzania at the time of his appointment to Vienna.

Msgr. Gyhra succeeds Archbishop Janusz Urbańczyk, who was appointed apostolic nuncio to Zimbabwe in January.

