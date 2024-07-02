Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman calls on cities to organize tourism opportunities for the homeless

July 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Alessandro Gisotti, vice director of the Editorial Directorate at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, encouraged “every city, small or large,” to organize tourism activities for the homeless during the summer vacation.

In his signed editorial in the Vatican newspaper, Gisotti cited the example of Pope Francis, who hosted a group of homeless people in the Sistine Chapel, and Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, who took a group of homeless people to the seaside.

“We would thus discover that even among these ‘discarded’ there is so much richness not only of humanity, but also of professional experiences, of cultures, of intelligences,” Gisotti wrote.

Gisotti added that “alongside the poor, there is another ‘population’ who suffer particularly in the summer and who are very close to Bergoglio’s heart: the elderly ... Since the beginning of his pontificate, the Pope has strongly called for the need for an alliance between young and old, to open the future to a wounded humanity.”

