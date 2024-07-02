Catholic World News

Pope Francis recalls contemporary martyrs, urges prayers to the Sacred Heart for peace

July 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his June 30 Angelus address, Pope Francis recalled the first martyrs of the Holy Roman Church and said that “we too live in a time of martyrdom, one that is even more so than in the early centuries.”

“Many of our brothers and sisters in various parts of the world suffer discrimination and persecution because of their faith; they thus bring fecundity to the Church,” the Pope continued. “Others face a ‘white-glove’ martyrdom. Let us support them and be inspired by their testimony of love for Christ.”

At conclusion of the month dedicated to the Sacred Heart, the Pontiff also called for prayers for peace.

“Let us implore the Sacred Heart of Jesus to touch the hearts of those who desire war, that they may be converted to plans of dialogue and peace,” he said. “Brothers and sisters, let us not forget martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, and many other places where there is so much suffering due to war!”

