Ecumenical Patriarch lauds papal emphasis on synodality, advocacy for peace

July 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, praised Pope Francis for his efforts to promote synodality in the Catholic Church and peace and dialogue in the world.

“We have rejoiced at Your Holiness’ efforts to strengthen and deepen the theological and practical understanding of synodality in the life of the Church,” the Ecumenical Patriarch wrote in a message to the Pope for the feast of Saints Peter and Paul. “We pray fervently that the second and concluding Synod on Synodality, to be held later this year in Rome, will yield abundant fruit, and help to draw us ever closer to one another.”

“We stand with Your Holiness in Your desire for ‘an entirely synodal Church,’” added the Ecumenical Patriarch, who also praised the Pope for his “witness as an instrument of dialogue, peace, and reconciliation throughout the world,” especially in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“We pray that Our Lord grant You perfect health and strength, inspiring Your every step in the exercise of Your ministry, and we look forward with eagerness and spiritual joy to our joint commemoration in 2025 of the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council held at Nicaea,” the Ecumenical Patriarch concluded.

