Catholic World News

Vatican demands changes to new Church body in Germany

July 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Representative of the German Bishops’ Conference met with the Pope’s Secretary of State and the heads of six dicasteries of the Roman Curia to discuss the bishops’ Synodal Council—a proposed body composed of bishops and laity that would govern the Church in Germany.

The Vatican’s representatives at the meeting asked for a change in the name of the proposed body and made clear that it should be “neither above nor at the same level as the bishops’ conference.”

The wording of the joint statement “suggested that the initiative in the five-year battle over the synodal way has shifted — perhaps decisively — in Rome’s favor,” according to a Pillar analysis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!