New cardinal ‘protodeacon’ would announce next Pontiff

July 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, the prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, has become the Protodeacon of the College of Cardinals, and would have the role of announcing the newly elected Pontiff at the next papal conclave.

That task is given to the senior prelate among the ranks of cardinal-deacons present at a conclave. Cardinal Mamberti gained that status on July 1, when Pope Francis promoted three cardinal-deacons— Cardinals James Harvey, Lorenzo Baldisseri, and Gerhard Müller— from cardinal-deacons to cardinal-priests.

Cardinal Renato Martino is actually the senior cardinal-deacon, having held that title since 2003. However, at the age of 91 he is ineligible to participate in a conclave.

