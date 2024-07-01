Catholic World News

Peter’s Pence receipts up for 2023

July 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The annual Peter’s Pence collection saw an 11% increase in 2023 over the previous year, the Vatican has disclosed.

In a statement released as this year’s collection took place, the Vatican reported €48.4 million ($52 million) in donations, which will be supplemented by €3.6 million in profits from sales of existing assets. The 2022 collection yielded €43.5 million in donations, which was supplemented by the sale of more than €60 million in Vatican real-estate holdings.

The Peter’s Pence fund reported expenses of €103 million in 2023, easily outstripping the revenues. Of that figure €90 million went to the expenses of the Holy See and €13 million to charitable causes.

In the 2023 collection, American donors accounted for slightly more than 28% of the worldwide receipts, contributing €13.6 million. Italy (€3.1 million) and Brazil (€1.9 million) supplied the next-largest contributions.

Contributions to the Peter’s Pence collection had sagged in recent years, amid reports of financial scandals at the Vatican, notably including the disastrous investment of funds from Peter’s Pence in a London real-estate project.

