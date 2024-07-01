Catholic World News

Open the Church’s doors to evangelization, Pope tells new archbishops

July 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on June 29, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, and bestowed pallia on 33 metropolitan archbishops who have been appointed during the past year.

In his homily, Pope Francis reflected on the liberation of St. Peter from prison and the holy door of the upcoming 2025 jubilee year. The Pontiff said that the archbishops “are called to be zealous shepherds who open the doors of the Gospel and, through their ministry, help to build a Church and a society of open doors.”

The Pontiff also took a swipe at some ecclesial movements. St. Paul’s encounter with Christ, the Pope preached, “does not lead to a consoling, inward-looking religiosity – like that found in a few movements in the Church today – on the contrary, the encounter with the Lord ignites in the life of Paul a burning zeal for evangelization.” (The Vatican’s English translation omitted the Pope’s description of the spirituality of these movements as “una spiritualità da salotto”: “a spirituality of the drawing room.”)

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the 90-year-old Dean of the College of Cardinals, was the principal celebrant at the Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!