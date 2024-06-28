Catholic World News

Pope plans regular summer break; audience curtailed

June 28, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will take his usual July break, the Vatican has announced. The Pontiff will cut back on his activities and suspend his Wednesday audiences. He will continue to hold public audiences on Sunday.

The Pontiff will resume his Wednesday audiences in August, the Vatican announced—noting that these audiences might be moved indoors, to the Paul VI auditorium, in hot weather.

Following his established pattern, Pope Francis will remain in the Vatican through the summer, not taking advantage of the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!