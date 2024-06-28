Catholic World News

Archbishop Vigano fires back, charges Pope with schism

June 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a fiery response to the Vatican’s announcement that he will be tried for schism, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has replied that Pope Francis himself is guilty of schism.

“I accuse Jorge Mario Bergoglio of heresy of schism, and I ask that he be judged as a heretic & schismatic & removed from the Throne which he has unworthily occupied for over 11 years,” the archbishop proclaimed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

