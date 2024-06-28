Catholic World News

Pope splits Brazilian diocese into two

June 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Countering the trend of diocesan consolidations in Italy, Canada, Alaska, and elsewhere, Pope Francis has split a Brazilian diocese that is relatively small in area into two.

The Pontiff created the Diocese of Jaú from the territory of the Diocese of São Carlos. The Diocese of São Carlos formerly had 112 parishes and was smaller than 48 of the 50 US states.

The new Diocese of Jaú will have 47 parishes, 67 priests, and 9 seminarians; the diocese’s first bishop will be Bishop Francisco Carlos da Silva of Lins. The reduced Diocese of São Carlos will have 75 parishes, 144 priests, and 14 seminarians.

Last October, Pope Francis split an Argentine diocese into two. In 2024, he has also established new dioceses in Paraguay, Guinea, and Indonesia.

