Catholic World News

Supreme Court says Idaho hospitals must do ‘emergency’ abortions

June 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, has ruled hospitals in Idaho must perform abortions if the mother’s health is at stake, despite a state law against abortion.

The court ruled that a federal law, requiring that abortion be provided “when needed to stabilize a medical condition that seriously threatens a pregnant woman’s life or health,” takes precedence over the state ban.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!