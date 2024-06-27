Catholic World News

Vatican debunks alleged Marian apparitions outside Rome

June 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has announced that reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary in a town outside Rome are “not supernatural.”

The DDF announcement confirms the judgment of Bishop Marco Salvi of Civita Castellana, who had urged the faithful to avoid involvement with a self-proclaimed visionary, Gisella Cardia, in the town of Trevignano Romano. Cardia had reported that a statue of the Virgin Mary was weeping blood; the bishop’s investigation found no evidence of a miracle. A local criminal prosecutor is investigating Cardia on a possible fraud charge.

The June 27 announcement from the DDF was the first application of new guidelines that the Vatican issued in May for the handling of allegation apparitions and supernatural events.

