Eastern churches ‘suffering and bleeding’ through Mideast violence, Pope says

June 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis referred to the Eastern Catholic churches as “martyr churches” during a June 27 meeting with representatives of the Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches (ROACO).

“Just as the Lord’s flesh was pierced by nails and a lance, so many Eastern communities are suffering and bleeding because of the conflicts and violence they endure,” the Pontiff said. He pleaded:

To those who fuel the spiral of conflicts and reap profit from them, I once again say: Stop! Stop because violence will never bring peace.

