Vatican prefect writes book on hope

June 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, has written Sperare per Tutti [Hope for All], in preparation for the 2025 jubilee year, whose motto is “pilgrims of hope.”

The book includes excerpts from Sacred Scripture as well as from the writings of St. Augustine, Charles Péguy, Francesco Alberoni, Ignazio Silone, Fernando Pessoa, and Jürgen Moltmann.

“Keeping hope alive is not only a mission that Christians received from the Lord when he sent them to announce his Gospel in every part of the world,” Archbishop Fisichella wrote in his introduction. “Today it becomes above all a responsibility because, in the decadence experienced in the various sectors of personal and social existence, it is urgent and necessary that voices of those who bring a word and sign of hope be raised. Too little is said about hope.”

