Catholic World News

SSPX rejects Archbishop Vigano’s stand

June 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) has released a statement criticizing Archbishop Carla Maria Vigano—who has been charged by the Vatican with schism—and said that Archbishop Martini’s stand is difficult from that of the late Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, the SSPX founder.

Archbishop Lefebvre was excommunicated in 1988 when he ordained four new bishops in defiance of an order from Rome. In 2009 Pope Benedict lifted the excommunication of the SSPX bishops, but the group’s canonical status remains irregular.

The SSPX statement noted that Archbishop Vigano has taken a significantly different stand, insofar as the SSPX never rejected the authority of the Roman Pontiff. “Archbishop Vigano makes a clear declaration of sedevacantism in this text,” the SSPX said. “In other words, according to him, Pope Francis is not pope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!