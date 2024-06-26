Catholic World News

Vatican ‘trial of the century’ defendant opens countersuit in London court

June 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Raffaele Mincione, one of the defendants convicted in a Vatican trial last year, has opened his offensive in a London courtroom, seeking a judgment that he acted properly in a London real-estate deal.

Mincione was found guilty by a Vatican tribunal of embezzling funds, and in the London case the Vatican’s lawyers argue that Mincione should have been aware that officials of the Vatican Secretariat of State did not have legal authority to enter a contract with him. Mincione’s lawyers reply that he had no way to know the Vatican officials were acting without authorization.

