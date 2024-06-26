Catholic World News

Slight dip in US public support for same-sex marriage

June 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Public support for same-sex marriage has dipped slightly, but remains near 70%, in the latest Gallup poll.

Regular Gallup polls had seen a remarkable rise in public support for same-sex marriage, from 27% in 1996 to 71% in 2022. But after a fairly steady rise, the number remained at 71% in 2023 and moved down to 69% this year.

Support for same-sex marriage remains a partisan political issue, with 83% of Democrats in favor and only 46% of Republicans.

