Pope orders solar arrays installed on Vatican territory outside Rome

June 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has ordered the construction of “agrivoltaic plants” on the Vatican’s land at Santa Maria di Galeria.

An “agrivoltaic plant” combines solar panels with agricultural production. In practice most of the 1,000-acre parcel will be devoted to solar arrays. The Pope said the project is needed “to make make a transition to a sustainable development model that reduces greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, setting the goal of climate neutrality.”

Santa Maria di Galeria, a territory controlled by the Vatican north of Rome, which was once used for the broadcast antennae for Vatican Radio.

