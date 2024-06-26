Catholic World News
Never impose beliefs, Pope tells Muslim visitors
June 26, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on June 26 with a group of Muslims from Bologna, Pope Francis said that all religious leaders should be “artisans of peace.”
“Every believer must feel free to propose—never impose!—their own religion on other people, believers or not,” the Pope insisted. He said:
We, who have been given the gift of this religious affiliation, are called to be open and welcoming to those who do not share it, because they are, like all of us, members of the one human family.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
