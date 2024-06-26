Catholic World News

Never impose beliefs, Pope tells Muslim visitors

June 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on June 26 with a group of Muslims from Bologna, Pope Francis said that all religious leaders should be “artisans of peace.”

“Every believer must feel free to propose—never impose!—their own religion on other people, believers or not,” the Pope insisted. He said: