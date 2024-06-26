Catholic World News

Pope Francis encourages Traditional Latin Mass institute in its charism

June 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the leaders of the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest in a June 24 audience.

Founded in 1990, the Institute serves in 12 nations and has grown to 80 priests and over 90 seminarians, according to the Institute’s website. The Institute’s priests celebrate the Latin liturgy in the extraordinary form. An associated women’s religious institute was founded in 2004.

“On two occasions, the Pope insisted that we continue to serve the Church according to our own, proper charism, in the spirit of unity and communion which the harmony and balance of the Salesian spirituality allow,” the Institute said in a statement. “At the end of the meeting, the Holy Father invited our Prior General to visit him again with all the members of the Institute, as well as the Sister Adorers, whom he would be very happy to receive in audience.”

The audience was held amid rumors of a forthcoming Vatican document that would impose still tighter restrictions on the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass.

