Catholic World News

Spain has more missionaries than any other nation

June 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Church in Spain has more clerical, religious, and lay missionaries than any other nation—but their average age is 75, according to the Vatican newspaper.

“In 2023, Spain had 9,932 missionaries, 6,042 active and 3,890 waiting for a new assignment,” Charles de Pechpeyrou reported. “53% are women, and 47% men, from 383 different bodies (dioceses, congregations, institutes, associations).”

More Spanish missionaries (582) serve in Peru than in any other nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!