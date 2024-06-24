Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar bishops at odds as liturgical dispute continues

June 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Five bishops of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church have staked out their opposition to a policy set by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, who has threatened to excommunicate any priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy who do not submit to new liturgical guidelines.

In a letter to Archbishop Thattil, the dissenting bishops said that a policy regarding the handling of the heated liturgical dispute should be set by the synod, involving the other bishops of Syro-Malabar Church in the decision. The letter noted that in May, the Vatican had affirmed that the Syro-Malabar Church is autonomous, and “the problem should be solved by yourselves in the synod.”

