Rome, Beijing agree on prelate to head Hangzhou archdiocese

June 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Bishop Joseph Yang Yongqiang to head the Archdiocese of Hangzhou, with the approval of the Chinese government.

The appointment marks a step forward in the Vatican’s drive to fill the empty seats in the Chinese hierarchy, under the terms of a secret agreement with Beijing on the naming of new bishops. Three archdioceses in China remain vacant, along with dozens of dioceses.

Bishop Yang Yongqiang has been serving as Bishop of Zhoucun.

