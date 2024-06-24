Catholic World News

Pope, at Angelus audience, prays for peace

June 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis continued his pattern of praying for peace at the conclusion of his public audience on Sunday, June 23, mentioning in particular the warfare in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Earlier, the Pope had reflected on the day’s Gospel, which recounted how Jesus tamed the storm on Lake Tiberias. Addressing the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square, he suggested an examination of conscience: “When a storm arrives, do I let myself be overwhelmed by the turmoil, or do I cling to Him?”

