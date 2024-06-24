Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat decries small arms, light weapons

June 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN conference, the Deputy Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations said that “the illicit proliferation and misuse of small arms and light weapons represent one of today’s most pressing security threats at a national, regional and global level.”

“Each year, tens of thousands of people are killed or wounded in conflicts that are fought primarily with these ‘weapons of mass destruction in slow motion’ and in crime-ridden areas outside of conflict zones, often at the hands of armed groups and terrorists,” said Msgr. Robert Murphy. “Any effort to control the spread of these weapons is therefore crucial to promote peace and protect all civilians.”

