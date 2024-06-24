Catholic World News

Foster good relations with Muslims and the government, Pope tells Guinea’s bishops

June 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the bishops of Guinea on June 21 and encouraged them to foster a “beautiful spirit of conviviality” with Muslims.

The West African nation of 13.6 million (map) is 87% Muslim, 9% ethnic religionist, and 3% Christian.

“As far as relations between the Catholic Church and Islam are concerned, we can say that our relations are very good because we don’t have a ‘radical Islam’ in Guinea,” said Bishop Raphael Balla Guilavogui of N’Zerekore, president of the Guinean Bishops’ Conference.

The Pope “encouraged us to work towards a good relationship with the State, to always foster peaceful cohabitation, that advances the Gospel in a peaceful atmosphere,” Bishop Guilavogui added. “The Holy Father advised us to be very close to our priests because priests need to feel that their bishop is close to them.”

